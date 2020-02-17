Rachelle Coba da Bacchus martedì 18.

LA SPEZIA- Martedì 18 febbraio l’osteria Bacchus è lieta di presentare un ospite eccezionale, vincitrice del Blues Blast Awards alle ore 21,30 va in scena la grinta, l’energia e la gran voce di Rachelle Coba.
Rachelle Coba è l’astro nascente del blues al femminile. Una grande chitarra ed incredibile voce, il suo Mother Blues tour ha toccato tutto il globo dall’Australia all’Europa.
Rachelle ha aperto i concerti per Johnny Winter, Coco Montoya, Dr. John, Koko Taylor.
E’ stata in tour con Super Chikan, Eddie Turner, Albert Castigila, Grady Champion, Ray Drew, Iko-Iko, Joe Pitts, Stacy Mitchheart e molti altri.
Rachelle Coba chitarra e voce
Michele Biondi chitarra
